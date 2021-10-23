$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to post $2.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $2.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $11.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stephens raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

NYSE DKS traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.82. 1,110,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,426. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after buying an additional 850,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,449,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 494,726 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,673,000 after buying an additional 376,974 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after buying an additional 352,979 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

