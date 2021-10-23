$202.05 Million in Sales Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to announce sales of $202.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.90 million and the highest is $208.20 million. James River Group posted sales of $177.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year sales of $784.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $770.60 million to $797.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $904.75 million, with estimates ranging from $862.80 million to $946.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover James River Group.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,728,000 after purchasing an additional 747,794 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,606,000 after acquiring an additional 318,455 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in James River Group by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,923,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,173,000 after buying an additional 576,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,864,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

JRVR stock remained flat at $$39.07 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,257. James River Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.