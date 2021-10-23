2,632 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,134 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $176,300,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 20,720.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,223,000 after acquiring an additional 955,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 633,642 shares of company stock valued at $62,517,901. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $114.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $114.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.