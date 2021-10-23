2,815 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Datadog by 311.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after buying an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Datadog by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,071,000 after buying an additional 305,119 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Datadog by 36.8% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,475,000 after buying an additional 1,441,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,474,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,903,000 after buying an additional 42,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG stock opened at $162.39 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $162.93. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -955.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.56 and a 200 day moving average of $111.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $836,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,797 shares in the company, valued at $20,155,249.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $54,322,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,708,105 shares of company stock worth $374,703,801 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.