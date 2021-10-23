$294.71 Million in Sales Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report sales of $294.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $282.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.06 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $307.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLPI. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 471,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,217. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,609,000 after buying an additional 772,859 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,786,000 after buying an additional 1,296,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,114,000 after buying an additional 367,602 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,409,000 after purchasing an additional 335,135 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,204,000 after purchasing an additional 478,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

