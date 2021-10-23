$3.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will report $3.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.15 billion and the lowest is $2.91 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $11.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $11.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.95 billion to $12.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,242,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,019 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,089 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNI opened at $135.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $136.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

