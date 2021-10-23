$3.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will announce sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the highest is $3.21 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $12.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.90 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS.

UHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.62. 716,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,166. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $103.35 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

