$3.98 Billion in Sales Expected for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will post $3.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the highest is $5.00 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $15.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.87 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.81 billion to $30.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on HFC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

HollyFrontier stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 20.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Towle & Co. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 12.8% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,002,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,970,000 after purchasing an additional 113,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after purchasing an additional 472,141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 1,599.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 443,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 417,464 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 267.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

