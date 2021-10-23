308 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 308 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $168.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.73. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $170.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.51 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet cut Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

