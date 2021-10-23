35,344 Shares in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 286,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,919,000 after acquiring an additional 64,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $131.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.68. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $301,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Paul purchased 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.63 per share, for a total transaction of $124,960.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,975 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

