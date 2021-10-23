3,603 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,680 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 100.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,999,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,279 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 85.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,205,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 68.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,619 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

USB stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

