4,100 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,782 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,663,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,336,000 after acquiring an additional 849,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,911,000 after acquiring an additional 622,532 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,726,000 after acquiring an additional 582,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average of $87.22. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

