$415.79 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to announce sales of $415.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $424.37 million and the lowest is $407.20 million. Titan International reported sales of $304.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $438.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.15 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:TWI traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 110,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $450.15 million, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 2.54. Titan International has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $11.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Titan International by 695.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

