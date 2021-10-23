$452.33 Million in Sales Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report sales of $452.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $447.80 million to $455.90 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $494.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOKF. Hovde Group cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

BOKF stock opened at $101.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $101.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,450 shares of company stock worth $3,468,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,423,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $937,000. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

