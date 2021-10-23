47,299 Shares in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) Acquired by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,992,000.

Shares of ZWRKU opened at $9.94 on Friday. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

