48,364 Shares in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth about $893,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,455,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000.

Get ScION Tech Growth II alerts:

Shares of SCOB opened at $9.80 on Friday. ScION Tech Growth II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB).

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.