4,983 Shares in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,281,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $58.63 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $60.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.22.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

