$515.73 Million in Sales Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to announce sales of $515.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $525.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $505.00 million. Covanta reported sales of $491.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Covanta.

Get Covanta alerts:

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVA. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Covanta in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Covanta in the first quarter valued at $68,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Covanta in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Covanta in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Covanta by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Covanta stock remained flat at $$20.17 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 966,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,823. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -96.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covanta (CVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.