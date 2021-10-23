5,177 Shares in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 98.6% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 679,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 337,393 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 191.3% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 194,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 128,030 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 640,120.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 128,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 50.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 90,292 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 396,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 86,727 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.17.

