51,800 Shares in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Bought by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned 0.21% of Eton Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETON. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 33,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 49,506 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $311,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 34,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $170,846.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 526,793 shares of company stock worth $3,002,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $135.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

