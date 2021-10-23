546,825 Shares in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 546,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,019,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $35.11. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.30.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

