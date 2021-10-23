$6.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will post $6.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.47 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $26.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.10 billion to $26.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.03 billion to $27.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.15. 1,290,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,777. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $120.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

