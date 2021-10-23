623,111 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Purchased by KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 623,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,096,000. Trip.com Group makes up 33.8% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.31.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

