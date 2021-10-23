$637.23 Million in Sales Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will report sales of $637.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $648.29 million and the lowest is $619.40 million. AdaptHealth posted sales of $284.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AHCO. Truist Securities reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -54.47, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $41.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

