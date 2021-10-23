$7.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will report $7.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.67 billion. Netflix posted sales of $6.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year sales of $29.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.54 billion to $29.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $33.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $34.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.76.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $11.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $664.78. 6,186,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,903. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $665.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $294.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $582.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.35.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,737,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,112 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Netflix by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,601 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,701,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

