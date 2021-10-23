736 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $306.44 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.28 and a 12-month high of $309.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

