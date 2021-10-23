$754.44 Million in Sales Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report $754.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $744.40 million to $765.09 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $702.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.96. 668,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,994. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $215.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

