888 (LON:888) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on 888. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.01) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 888 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 559.38 ($7.31).

LON:888 opened at GBX 387.60 ($5.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 413.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 401.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 121.13. 888 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 494 ($6.45).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. 888’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.24%.

In other 888 news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £93,840 ($122,602.56). Also, insider Mark Summerfield bought 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,052.05 ($1,374.51). Insiders acquired 34,674 shares of company stock worth $13,904,032 over the last quarter.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

