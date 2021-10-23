89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Insider Sells $122,430.00 in Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $122,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ram Waisbourd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $136,220.00.

Shares of ETNB opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.82, a current ratio of 23.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $350.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.20.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in 89bio by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in 89bio by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,965,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,860,000 after acquiring an additional 229,555 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in 89bio by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETNB. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

