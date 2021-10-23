9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NMTR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 1,510,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,935,141. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $338.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.11.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 73,529 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 156,529 shares of company stock valued at $192,569 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 185.2% during the third quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 168,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 50,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,229.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,930 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,806,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 935,068 shares in the last quarter. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.