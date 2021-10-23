9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on NMTR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, CEO John Temperato acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,102,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,648.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 73,529 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 156,529 shares of company stock worth $192,569 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 987.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,871,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,699,672 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 900.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,141. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $338.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.11.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

