$935.44 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to post sales of $935.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $909.59 million to $955.00 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $401.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Shares of SAVE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,679,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,226. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

