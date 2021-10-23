953 Shares in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 30,239 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 188.7% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 59,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

