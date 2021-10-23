98,180 Shares in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,563,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.59% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 63.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDGL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.60.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.42. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.36 and a 52-week high of $142.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by ($0.14). Analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

