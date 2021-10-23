AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Position Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 2,441.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

AAON opened at $70.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.81. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 0.55.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $143.88 million during the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,077.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $34,839.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

