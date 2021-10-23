AB Electrolux (publ)’s (ELUXY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pareto Securities raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 36.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

