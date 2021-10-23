AB Electrolux (publ)’s (ELUXY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pareto Securities raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.53.
OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $60.87.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
