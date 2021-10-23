ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 25 by Berenberg Bank

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 25 target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 target price on ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a CHF 36 target price on ABB in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 price target on ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 target price on ABB in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 48 target price on ABB in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 31.38.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

