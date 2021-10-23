Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16).

ABEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Shares of ABEO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 664,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,986. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $87.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $30,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $49,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $153,955 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

