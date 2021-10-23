Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,055,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $327,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,580,000 after acquiring an additional 96,234 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,769 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.