Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

GOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 36.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 10.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.79. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $56.85.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

