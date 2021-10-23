adbank (ADB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last week, adbank has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar. adbank has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $1.18 million worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00049931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00204547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00102616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

About adbank

adbank is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,818,285 coins. The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.