Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $1.66 on Exchanges

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $25.94 million and approximately $107,712.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00002722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00071264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,637,996 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.