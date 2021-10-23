Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 1,301 Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Movado Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE:MOV opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $786.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other news, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $120,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $883,033. 28.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

