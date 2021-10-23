Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 88.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,873 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 55,310 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,017.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 302,600 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 94,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 64,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,992,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 382,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVR opened at $3.16 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $915.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 100.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

