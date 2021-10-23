Advisory Services Network LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 98.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acas LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $59.49 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.76.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

