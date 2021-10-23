Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $44,000 in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BFLY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

In related news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $840,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

BFLY stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.