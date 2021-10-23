Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 2,360 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Exelixis by 39.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 74.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 38,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 29.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,263,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,626,000 after purchasing an additional 511,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. Analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,041,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,400. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

