Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $40,000 Position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 429.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 11.1% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 25.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA USL opened at $29.49 on Friday. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64.

