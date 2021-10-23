Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of AEG opened at $5.25 on Friday. Aegon has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.0937 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Aegon’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 312.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 22.5% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Aegon in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

