Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Shares Down 1.5%

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.00. 43,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 193,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the first quarter worth $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation.

